Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Stresses on Protection of Heritage While Renovating Old Temples

Nellore: “Temples are the very foundations of our nation’s glory and preserving their ancient heritage is our shared responsibility,” stated noted saint, Paramahamsa Parivrajakacharya Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, on Wednesday.

He was giving a discourse at the stone-laying ceremony for renovation of the 150-year-old Sri Rukmini Sameta Venugopala Swamy Temple in Moolapet area here.

The ceremony, conducted in strict adherence to Vedic rituals, began with special homas and prayers, followed by the shankusthapana (foundation stone laying) for the temple and its associated shrines.

The air resounded with Vedic chants and Govinda namasankirtana as hundreds of devotees witnessed the event with deep devotion.

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said the normal conduct of the ceremony despite the cyclone threat, was proof that “when our intentions are pure and purpose is noble, divine grace ensures its success.”

Swamy praised the commitment of endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, whose devotion and determination helped in organising the event. He said, however, that temple beautification should not be at the cost of heritage. Ancient inscriptions, sculptures and artifacts must be preserved for future generations.

“Temples are living testaments to our civilization’s evolution—our duty is to restore, not replace, their identity,” he said and noted that Telugu people have a unique and glorious history, visible even in the ancient temples of Srirangam and Madurai where Telugu inscriptions still exist.

He lauded the efforts of the hereditary trustees who have upheld their ancestral legacy and welcomed Anam Chenchu Subbareddy, son of the late MLA Anam Vivekananda Reddy, into the temple trust board, calling it a step that strengthened the institution’s leadership.

The endowments minister said he was lucky to be overseeing the functioning of 27,000 temples across Andhra Pradesh.

The government, he said, has sanctioned `17 crore for reconstruction of the Venugopala Swamy Temple, ensuring that every structure—from the garbhagriha to the rajagopuram—is built using stone in the traditional architectural style.

Ancient inscriptions and stone tablets from the temple would be reinstalled with due respect, preserving the legacy of the temple where Dalit devotees had been granted entry long ago in a social reform push.

The minister also announced that the temple’s reconstruction, targeted for completion in 24 months, would be completed in 18 months, followed by the Maha Kumbhabhishekam and idol consecration under the divine guidance of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

Earlier, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy unveiled a book detailing the temple’s historical and spiritual significance.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the endowments department, apart from principal secretary Hari Jawaharlal, district collector Himanshu Shukla, temple trustees, public representatives and hundreds of devotees.