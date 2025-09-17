Chinese Delegation Visits CU-AP for Academic Collaboration

Anantapur: A delegation from the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, led by Counsellor Yang Xiuhua, visited the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) at Janthaluru in Anantapur district on Tuesday.

The team included Zhang Hailin, First Secretary; Su Chen, Secondary Secretary; and Fang Bin, Third Secretary. Yang Xiuhua met CUAP Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.A. Kori to discuss possibilities of mutual cooperation in educational engagement through student and faculty exchange programmes, training initiatives, and joint courses.

Discussions also covered the introduction of Chinese language degree and diploma programmes, inviting visiting professors, and creating new opportunities for student exchange.

The delegation interacted with university faculty and students, making a presentation on China, highlighting cultural similarities with India, the country’s education system, and details of the Chinese government scholarship scheme. Around 30 final-year students from 25 states across India, representing various courses, engaged with the delegates for over two hours.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kori introduced the delegation to the gathering, briefing them about the university’s state-of-the-art campus, data centre, laboratories, and ongoing initiatives. He encouraged the visiting team to explore avenues for mutually beneficial academic collaboration. The session also included introductory remarks from delegation leader Yang Xiuhua.

The interaction concluded with discussions on higher education, research opportunities, and employment prospects in China.

