Children’s World Telugu Mahasabhas to Be Held in Ongole on December 5 And 6

ONGOLE: The Children’s World Telugu Mahasabhas will be organised on December 5 and 6 at Next Gen School in Ongole, aiming to promote the Telugu language and culture through the participation of children from across the globe.

The official logo of the Mahasabhas was unveiled on Thursday at the school premises by State Medical and Health minister Satya Kumar. The event is being organised under the banner of the Andhra Saraswatha Parishad, with its president Ghazal Srinivas presiding over the programme.

Several leaders and officials attended the logo unveiling, including Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman K. Pattabhiram, district collector P. Rajababu, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and PDCC Bank chairman Kamepalli Seetharamaiah.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Kumar said Telugu is not merely a language but a symbol of cultural identity and heritage. He stressed the importance of preserving the mother tongue and welcomed the initiative of organising exclusive Telugu Mahasabhas for children to pass on the language’s richness to future generations. He also referred to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to issue government orders in Telugu as a step towards language promotion.

District collector P. Rajababu said Ongole was honoured to host the Mahasabhas and noted that children from more than 50 countries are expected to participate. He assured that the district administration would extend full support to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman K. Pattabhiram said Telugu-speaking people are spread across the world and underlined the need to preserve the language’s cultural heritage. Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao assured all support for the successful organisation of the programme.

Andhra Saraswatha Parishad president Ghazal Srinivas said children below 16 years of age would take part in the Mahasabhas. He said efforts were under way to invite the President of India, Governors of five states and the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states. He urged teachers and parents to encourage and train children in cultural and literary activities ahead of the event.

Senior officials, poets, educationists and Telugu literature enthusiasts were present at the programme.