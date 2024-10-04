Child dies after falling of bullock cart in Anantapur

Anantapur: A six-year-old boy tragically died after falling from a bullock cart in Kanekal mandal, Anantapur district, on Friday. Family members reported that Jaswanth, a student at a private school, was on Dasara holidays and accompanied his father to their agricultural field. While riding the bullock cart, he accidentally fell and sustained severe injuries. His father rushed him to Kanekal RDT hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment.







Three injured in clashes in Anantapur district

Anantapur: Three individuals were injured during a clash between two groups in Mylavaram mandal, Kadapa district, on Friday. Police reported that the dispute over a piece of land in Chinna Venthurla village has persisted for three decades. Following a heated argument, both groups resorted to violence using axes and stones. Chandrasekhar Reddy, his son Kesava Reddy, and another individual from the rival group sustained serious injuries and were transported to Jammalamadugu hospital for treatment.





Spot admissions for MCA and MBA at JNTUA



Anantapur: Prof. R. Kiranmayi, Director of Admissions at JNTUA, announced that spot admissions for leftover convener quota (Category-A) seats in MBA and MCA programs will take place on October 7. Candidates interested in the MBA and MCA programs for the 2024-25 academic year can attend the admission counseling on October 7 at 9:00 AM at the Admission office in the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam administrative building, JNTUA, Ananthapur. Applicants must bring their application, original certificates, photocopies, tuition fee, and processing fee. Please note that students admitted through spot admissions will not be eligible for tuition fee reimbursement. For more information, visit www.jntua.ac.in. Additionally, Sri Krishna Devaraya University will also conduct spot admissions for leftover seats on October 5.







