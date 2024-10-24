 Top
Chilamathur Police Arrest Suspect in Gang Rape Case

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
23 Oct 2024 7:29 PM GMT
(Representational Image: DC)

Anantapur: Chilamathur police have arrested C. Sreenivasulu, also known as Sreenath, from Kallur village in the Lepakshi mandal of Satya Sai district in connection with a gang rape incident that occurred during the ongoing construction of a paper mill in Chilamathur mandal a few days ago.

Following the police's swift action in apprehending all accused, Sreenivasulu fled the scene and reportedly sought refuge in Karnataka. Police teams conducted searches across various locations, including Karnataka. On Wednesday, Sreenivasulu was captured near an agricultural field in Pulakunta village in the Hindupur mandal.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News Anantapur 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Anantapur 
