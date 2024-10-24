Chilamathur Police Arrest Suspect in Gang Rape Case

Anantapur: Chilamathur police have arrested C. Sreenivasulu, also known as Sreenath, from Kallur village in the Lepakshi mandal of Satya Sai district in connection with a gang rape incident that occurred during the ongoing construction of a paper mill in Chilamathur mandal a few days ago.

Following the police's swift action in apprehending all accused, Sreenivasulu fled the scene and reportedly sought refuge in Karnataka. Police teams conducted searches across various locations, including Karnataka. On Wednesday, Sreenivasulu was captured near an agricultural field in Pulakunta village in the Hindupur mandal.