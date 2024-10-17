Chikungunya Fears Rise Among Fever Patients, GGH Denies Cases

Kurnool: Viral fevers are rapidly spreading across Kurnool district, with a surge in cases at the Government General Hospital. Patients are experiencing high fever, nausea, and severe body pains, leading many to fear chikungunya. However, hospital authorities confirm that no positive chikungunya cases have been reported thus far.

Despite these assurances, confusion persists, as private hospitals have reportedly exploited the situation. Some hospitals are advising patients to be admitted for emergency tests and treatment, with some families paying as much as Rs.50,000 to Rs.60,000 for tests, hospital accommodation, and medication. This rush for private care stems from patients’ inability to bear the severe pains associated with these viral fevers, causing many to suspect they have contracted chikungunya.

Medical experts explain that while these cases share symptoms with chikungunya, including fever and joint pain, the viral infections being seen are more typical of post-monsoon viral fevers. Many areas in Kurnool city and adjoining mandals have experienced a surge in these fevers since the end of the monsoon. Both government and private hospitals are seeing large numbers of patients daily.

At the Kurnool Government General Hospital, superintendent Dr C. Prabhakar Reddy confirmed that all suspected chikungunya cases tested negative. He clarified that the patients are suffering from viral fevers with symptoms similar to chikungunya. He urged people not to panic and advised that most cases can be managed with rest and paracetamol to alleviate pain. Dr Reddy also warned against the use of strong painkillers, which could affect kidney health, and emphasised that full recovery from these viral fevers may take a week or two with proper rest and care.