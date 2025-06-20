Chief Secretary Inspects Yoga Day Arrangements On Vizag Beach Road

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand on Friday afternoon inspected the arrangements underway for the International Yoga Day celebrations along the beach road in Visakhapatnam.

He reviewed preparations at the main venue, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT minister Nara Lokesh, and several Union and state ministers are expected to participate in an early morning yoga session on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary examined the seating arrangements, sound systems, and LED screen placements. VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan briefed him on the infrastructure and event logistics.

Health Secretary and Yogandhra nodal officer M.T. Krishna Babu told reporters that yoga would be performed at 1.5 lakh centres across Andhra Pradesh.

“This is a new record,” he said while addressing the media at the main venue.

He stated that comprehensive arrangements had been made for the event along the entire stretch of beach road. Around 10,000 vehicles are expected to bring participants from different regions. The existing record for yoga participation—over 1.5 lakh people in Surat, Gujarat—is likely to be surpassed.

Over 3.19 lakh individuals are expected to take part in the Visakhapatnam event. Additionally, 25,000 tribal students will perform Surya Namaskar for 15 minutes at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, which is being submitted for a Guinness World Record attempt.