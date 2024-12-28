Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Nitish Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated K. Nitish Kumar Reddy for scoring a century. The CM posted on X:

"Congratulations to Visakhapatnam's young cricketer, K. Nitish Kumar Reddy, for scoring a century in the fourth Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, held in Melbourne. It is even more gratifying to know that he is the third youngest Indian cricketer to achieve this feat in Test matches.

@NKReddy07, who has achieved numerous victories for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy, is also known for his incredible achievements at the Under-16 level. I sincerely hope he achieves many more such victories and brings laurels to India by being a part of the Indian cricket team."

Minister Nara Lokesh too joined the celebrations and posted on X:

And it’s a 100!

I am overjoyed to see Vizag boy @NKReddy07 demonstrate courage, grit, and sheer will-power to deliver a remarkable maiden hundred under pressure against the Aussies. We are proud of you Nitish. Keep going. We are cheering on to every run.

Thanks for your effort and for capping off a great year for Andhra Pradesh and Telugus worldwide. This is how we will make Swarnandhra happen, one step at a time, consistently and overcoming all odds!