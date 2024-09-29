Chief Justice of India Visits Tirumala Temple, Offers Prayers

Tirupati: The Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, visited the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Sunday, where he offered prayers to the presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara.

Chandrachud, accompanied by his family and entourage, were welcomed at the Vaikuntam queue complex by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J. Syamala Rao and additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary.

The Chief Justice participated in the religious proceedings within the sanctum sanctorum. Following the darshan, the Vedic pundits performed the traditional Vedasirvachanam ceremony for Chandrachud and his family at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The EO and additional EO presented the Chief Justice with a lamination photo of the lord and the sacred thirtha prasadams as tokens of divine blessings. TTD chief vigilance and security officer S. Sridhar and other TTD officials were also present.