Chief Justice of India Visits Tirumala Temple, Offers Prayers

Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
29 Sep 2024 3:16 PM GMT
Chief Justice of India Visits Tirumala Temple, Offers Prayers
Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple on Sunday. (DC Image)

Tirupati: The Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, visited the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Sunday, where he offered prayers to the presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara.

Chandrachud, accompanied by his family and entourage, were welcomed at the Vaikuntam queue complex by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J. Syamala Rao and additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary.

The Chief Justice participated in the religious proceedings within the sanctum sanctorum. Following the darshan, the Vedic pundits performed the traditional Vedasirvachanam ceremony for Chandrachud and his family at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The EO and additional EO presented the Chief Justice with a lamination photo of the lord and the sacred thirtha prasadams as tokens of divine blessings. TTD chief vigilance and security officer S. Sridhar and other TTD officials were also present.

Avinash P. Subramanyam
About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

