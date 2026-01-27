Chief Justice Dhiraj Calls Constitution A Guide To Democracy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has described the Indian Constitution as a guide to democracy and a “tower of light” to the judiciary.

The chief justice hoisted the national flag to mark the 77th Republic Day celebrations in the high court premises on Monday.

Addressing the legal fraternity, he said that as the Indian Constitution came into force on Jan. 26 in 1950, India had evolved as democratic country and the Constitution acted as a guiding light. Democracy would give a right to every citizen to “enjoy the benefits of justice, liberty and equality,” he claimed.

He noted that the government had been making efforts to overcome poverty and social discrimination by initiating several welfare schemes and coming up with new programmes in education, skill development and empowerment of women.

Assembly speaker Ayyannapatrudu underlined the need for public representatives to try and enhance the respect of legislature. He called upon every employee to ensure the fruits of development and welfare reached the targeted beneficiaries.

Legislative council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju opined that the Constitution provided freedom and the right to live with peace. He praised Dr BR Ambedkar who authored the Constitution.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said the Indian Constitution was the largest written constitution in the world as its authors provided all provisions to ensure equal opportunities to all the citizens, and it aimed at ending social and economic inequalities. He said the AP government was coming up with plans for Swarna Andhra 2047 and called upon the government machinery to act in unison to achieve the goals.