Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 397th Birth Anniversary Celebrated

Nellore: The 397th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated with grandeur at Shivaji Centre on Trunk Road in Nellore city on Thursday.

The programme was organised by the Maratha Mitra Mandali family members under the aegis of Shivaji Centre Mitra Mandali. BJP state vice-president P. Surender Reddy, TD state BC Cell vice-president Dharmavarapu Subba Rao, and Nellore Municipal Corporation corporators Veluru Mahesh and Potluri Ramakrishna attended as chief guests and paid floral tributes to the statue of Shivaji Maharaj.

Earlier, members of the Maratha Mitra Mandali took out a rally from the Swami Vivekananda statue at Santapet to Shivaji Center, raising slogans of “Har Har Mahadev". The celebrations included floral offerings, harathi, and pledge-taking ceremonies at the statue.

Speaking on the occasion, P. Surender Reddy lauded Shivaji Maharaj’s role in establishing a Hindu kingdom and described him as an enduring inspiration for courage and self-respect. Several community leaders and organisers participated in the event.