Chevireddy Gets Police Summons over Threatening RO

Kurnool: YSRC leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has been summoned by the Yerragondapalem police on Wednesday in the connection with poll-time misconduct and threatening Returning Officer Srilekha during 2024 eletions.

Yerragondapalem sub-inspector Chowdaiah delivered the notice to Chevireddy at the YSRC office in Ongole, instructing him to appear for questioning.

Chevireddy is facing five cases relating to violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) during the 2024 elections. Three cases were registered in Yerragondapalem, including one for allegedly threatening the Returning Officer. Additional cases were filed in Dornala and Peddaraveerudu for poll-related violations.