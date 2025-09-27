Chess Makes Mind Sharper, Union Minister Tells Students

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister of state for Rural Development Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar asked students to develop the habit of playing chess for a sharper mind.

“Chess fosters strategic thinking, discipline, decision-making, humility and respect, even in defeat,” he underlined while making the first move alongside Grandmaster M.R. Lalit Babu. This marked the inauguration of 62nd National Chess Championship at Vignan University, which is hosting the event under the auspices of Andhra Chess Association affiliated to the All India Chess Federation. The event is being supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pemmasani pointed out that chess, which originated in India during the rule of Guptas, is now a global sport. “It is our country that introduced chess to the world,” he underlined.

The union minister lauded the forward-looking sports policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He said, “Initiatives like Khelo India and the National Sports Bill aim to propel India to global prominence in sports. He outlined plans for developing small sports centres in districts, large complexes in state capitals, and Olympic-standard facilities in top cities, backed by substantial funding from the Sports Authority of India.

Expressing gratitude to Vignan University and Andhra Pradesh Chess Association for hosting the 62nd National Chess Championship, Dr. Pemmasani highlighted how such tournaments have produced chess legends, such as Koneru Humpy, Praggnanandhaa, and Viswanathan Anand.

Among those who attended the event included Vignan University registrar Dr. P.M.V. Rao.