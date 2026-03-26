Chennai-based Firm Donates Rs 1 cr To TTD's Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust

Tirupati: A Chennai-based retail firm donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD's Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust on Thursday.The donation cheque was handed over to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu at his Camp Office.

"The chairman of The Chennai Shopping Mall, Marri Venkata Reddy, donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust in the name of Marri Retail Ltd," said an official release from the temple body.

Established in 2001, SV Pranadana Trust or Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust aims to provide free medical facilities to poor patients with life-threatening diseases.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered as the richest Hindu shrine in the world.