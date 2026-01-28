Chemical Waste Tanker Retrieved From Canal In Kakinada District

KAKINADA: A chemical waste tanker that overturned into an irrigation canal a week ago was pulled out on Tuesday evening using JCB machines in Thondangi mandal of Kakinada district.

The 60-tonne tanker, which was carrying chemical waste from Guntur to pharmaceutical units in Anakapalli, overturned into the canal in the early hours of January 21 near A.V. Nagaram village. The driver reportedly fled the spot soon after the accident.

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board collected samples of the chemical waste and sent them to laboratories for analysis. Thondangi sub-inspector B. Jaganmohan Rao told Deccan Chronicle that the tanker was transporting diluted hydrochloric acid from Guntur to Anakapalli when it met with the accident. He said a case had been registered and further details would be disclosed after the driver is traced and apprehended.

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced that chemical waste from pharmaceutical units in various districts is being illegally dumped into canals during night hours. Local residents questioned why the tanker, which was reportedly travelling from Guntur to Anakapalli, was passing through their village, raising suspicions about the purpose of its route.