Chargesheet Filed in Kurnool Bus Tragedy; No Leniency for Accused: SP Vikrant Patil

Kurnool: Even as a new bus tragedy unfolded near Markapuram on Thursday, police investigating the horrific bus accident in Kurnool district that claimed 19 lives on October 24, 2025, have filed a chargesheet against the accused.

Police have named the bus driver, cleaner, and management of the Kaveri Travels as accused in the chargesheet after nearly four months of investigation. The accused have been charged with negligence and operational lapses.

According to police, the Kaveri Travels bus had rammed a motorcycle and went out of driver’s control. The bus crashed into a divider with the massive impact triggering a massive fire, while passengers remained trapped inside the bus. 19 travellers charred to death, sparking widespread outrage at the time.

Kurnool superintendent of police Vikrant Patil said, “We have conducted a thorough investigation into the incident. It has been established that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the driver and cleaner. The management is also equally responsible. Hence, we have included all as accused. There is no question of sparing anyone in this case.”

The state government had announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to families of each of the deceased in the Kurnool bus tragedy. Many victims burnt beyond recognition, making their identification extremely difficult.

Within weeks of the Kurnool bus tragedy, another bus accident occurred in January 2026 near Sirivella Metta in Nandyal district. Three people died. More could have died had not locals rushed to the spot and rescued passengers.

Police maintain that investigation into the Sirivella Metta incident is still underway.

Thereafter, two separate instances of buses going out of control have been reported on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway near Kurnool.

The Markapur incident raises fresh concerns over safety of travellers, as incidents of accidents are only increasing.