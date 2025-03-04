Change in working hours for Urdu medium schools during the holy month of Ramzan in AP

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has officially announced a change in working hours for Urdu medium schools during the holy month of Ramzan, said minister of justice and minority welfare N.M.D. Farook during a press conference in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Farook said the government has issued orders, rescheduling the school hours from 8 am to 1:30 pm with effective from March 3 to March 30. He said the decision was taken in response to requests from teacher associations and various organisations across the state.

Farook highlighted that the government had previously authorised Muslim employees working in various state departments to leave work one hour early during Ramzan month, in order to facilitate their religious practices.

The minister said the revised working hours will apply to all Urdu medium primary and secondary schools as well as to the Urdu medium parallel section and district institute of education and training colleges throughout the state.

Farook expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the support extended to the Muslim community during this Ramzan period.

