Chandragiri Poll Violence: 13 Held for Attack on TD MLA Candidate

Tirupati: Tirupati S.V. University Campus police have arrested 13 persons for allegedly attacking Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani), Telugu Desam Party’s MLA candidate from Chandragiri constituency.

The attack took place around 3 p.m. on Tuesday when Nani reached the main gate of the Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam premises for inspecting the strong room, where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in Chandragiri constituency for polling had been stored after the polls.

At the main gate, a group led by V. Bhanu Kumar Reddy and N. Ganapati Reddy intercepted Nani’s vehicle and attacked the car and its occupants with sticks, rods, cricket bats, stones and beer bottles.

Visuals from the spot showed armed assailants raining blows on Nani, his wife, Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, and their followers. Nani's gunman Dharani sustained severe injuries while trying to shield the couple. Dharani then fired two rounds in the air in self-defence, following which the attackers dispersed.

Acting swiftly on Nani's complaint, SV University Campus police registered a case. They formed special teams to investigate the case under the supervision of district SP Krishna Kant Patel. Their probe led to the arrest of 13 accused within hours. They include V. Bhanu Kumar Reddy (43), N. Ganapati (46), M. Janaki Reddy (33) and 10 others. They all have been sent to judicial remand.

Nani, who had been admitted to SVIMS Hospital for treatment, has been discharged.

Recounting his harrowing experience, the TD candidate accused YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy of orchestrating the attack. He praised his security person for saving his life.