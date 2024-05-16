Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Chandragiri Poll Violence: 13 Held for Attack on TD MLA Candidate

Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
16 May 2024 6:17 PM GMT
Chandragiri Poll Violence: 13 Held for Attack on TD MLA Candidate
x
Chandragiri Poll Violence: 13 Held for Attack on TD MLA Candidate. (Photo: X)

Tirupati: Tirupati S.V. University Campus police have arrested 13 persons for allegedly attacking Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani), Telugu Desam Party’s MLA candidate from Chandragiri constituency.

The attack took place around 3 p.m. on Tuesday when Nani reached the main gate of the Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam premises for inspecting the strong room, where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in Chandragiri constituency for polling had been stored after the polls.
At the main gate, a group led by V. Bhanu Kumar Reddy and N. Ganapati Reddy intercepted Nani’s vehicle and attacked the car and its occupants with sticks, rods, cricket bats, stones and beer bottles.
Visuals from the spot showed armed assailants raining blows on Nani, his wife, Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, and their followers. Nani's gunman Dharani sustained severe injuries while trying to shield the couple. Dharani then fired two rounds in the air in self-defence, following which the attackers dispersed.
Acting swiftly on Nani's complaint, SV University Campus police registered a case. They formed special teams to investigate the case under the supervision of district SP Krishna Kant Patel. Their probe led to the arrest of 13 accused within hours. They include V. Bhanu Kumar Reddy (43), N. Ganapati (46), M. Janaki Reddy (33) and 10 others. They all have been sent to judicial remand.
Nani, who had been admitted to SVIMS Hospital for treatment, has been discharged.
Recounting his harrowing experience, the TD candidate accused YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy of orchestrating the attack. He praised his security person for saving his life.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh Chandragriri Tirupati 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
Avinash P. Subramanyam
About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick