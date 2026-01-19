Chandrababu Receives Grand Welcome At Zurich Airport

ZURICH (Switzerland): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar to extend cooperation for investments of Switzerland companies in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister met the Indian ambassador for Switzerland Mridul Kumar after reaching Zurich on day one of his four day visit to participate in World Economic Forum sessions. Ministers Nara Lokesh and TG Venkatesh were also present. The Chief Minister discussed with Indian ambassador over the possibilities of Swiss investments in Andhra Pradesh in various sectors. When the Indian ambassador stated that Switzerland is ahead in Pharma, medical equipment, heavy machinery, hardware, electronics, Rail components, textiles and research wings, the Chief Minister explained him over the opportunities in Andhra Pradesh over investments in Pharma and Medical equipment production. He said that Andhra Pradesh brought forward 25 new policies for industrial development. He said that Andhra Pradesh government has been giving priority for Artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. He said special attention has been paid for skill development among youth keeping in view the global demand for skilled work force.

Indian Ambassador Mridul Kumar said Andhra Pradesh has attracted investments to a tune of Rs Two lakh crore with the initiative of Chandrababu Naidu during last year’s Davos WEF session. He said that a small country in Europe Liechtenstein achieved rapid growth using artificial intelligence technology and a delegation from that country also participating in WEF session. The Chief Minister said that he is going to discuss with the delegation of Liechtenstein during the session.

Minister for HR and Skill Development Nara Lokesh explained to Indian ambassador Mridul Kumar over the initiative for skill development programme in Andhra Pradesh. He sought cooperation of Indian ambassador for investments of Swiss companies in Andhra Pradesh. He said that Andhra Pradesh is ready with manpower and drone sector also improved in a big way with a capacity of 100 KG carrying capacity.

Earlier Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu received grand welcome at Zurich airport. Telugu people reached the airport and welcomed the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister interacted with each and everyone who reached the airport to welcome him. Singapore president Dharman Shanmuga Ratnam, Assom Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, World Bank group president Ajay Banga greeted the Chief Minister earlier.