Chandrababu Naidu To Visit Visakhapatnam On June 16 to Review IYD preparations

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Monday, June 16, to oversee infrastructure works and review arrangements for International Yoga Day (IYD).

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport at 10:40 AM. He will then inspect RK Beach, from Kali Mata Temple to The Park Hotel Junction, followed by a visit to Andhra University Engineering College Ground.

Between 12:15 PM and 1:30 PM, he will review IYD arrangements at Hotel Novotel. Later, he will participate in a Telugu Desam Party cadre meeting at Vizag Convention in PM Palem before returning.

Owing to his Z+ category security status, authorities are implementing stringent security measures for the visit.