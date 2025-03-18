Chandrababu Naidu to visit Delhi; scheduled to meet Bill Gates

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit New Delhi on Tuesday to attend a wedding reception and will hold a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates on March 19. Naidu will depart from Amaravati at 4 pm on Tuesday to attend the wedding reception of a family member of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Tonight, the CM will attend the wedding reception of a family member of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On the afternoon of March 19, he will meet Bill Gates, founder of the Gates Foundation," an official release said.

The Gates Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on combating poverty, disease, and inequity worldwide. The meeting between Naidu and Gates will centre on the foundation's collaboration with Andhra Pradesh in education, health, and agriculture.

Additionally, agreements related to these sectors are expected to be signed during the discussion, the release added. Naidu is scheduled to return to Amaravati later on Wednesday.



