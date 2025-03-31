Chandrababu Naidu shirking responsibility through P4, new form of privatisation: YSRC

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), March 31: YSRCP leader A Rambabu criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday for allegedly evading responsibility in implementing welfare schemes and prioritising privatisation. The former minister claimed that Naidu's P4 (Public Private People Partnership) initiative is an extension of his privatisation policy, aimed at avoiding responsibility for poverty alleviation and masking his inability to fulfill the super six poll promises.

"The man who claimed to create wealth now entrusts poverty alleviation to the wealthy, exposing his manipulative politics which is replacing the super six with P4, reflecting Naidu's failure to uplift the poor," Rambabu told reporters.

He stressed that poverty cannot be eradicated by 'outsourcing' the task to a few people, instead, emphasising the need for education, healthcare, and jobs "as seen in the previous YSRCP government".

The YSRC leader accused Naidu of privatising medical colleges, denying poor students seats, and enforcing anti-people policies, fueling public anger. He alleged that wealth creation is only benefiting Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, with their ultimate goal to place Nara Lokesh in the Chief Minister's chair.

Rambabu further criticised Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan for allegedly playing a subordinate role and endorsing Naidu's policies despite his party cadre's aspirations.