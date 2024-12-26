Chandrababu Naidu seeks financial aid to realise Swarandhra Vision-2047 goals

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend assistance for realizing Swarnandhra Vision-2047.

Informing Modi that the previous government had messed up with the finances and used up the revenue deficit grant, supposed for five years, within three years itself, Naidu urged the Centre to special financial aid.

Naidu presented the details of the report prepared by the state government elaborating on the targets fixed by it, as part of Viksit Bharat.

He also briefed Modi about all the projects lined up in the state for foundation and inauguration by Modi in January.

The CM handed over the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 document released in the state recently, to Modi.

He also informed Modi about restarting Polavaram and Amaravati works and thanked the PM for extending the required financial aid.

Naidu told the PM of the diversion of funds released for 94 Central government schemes by the previous government and also of the loss caused due to it. Of these, 74 schemes had been revived, Naidu said.

Before meeting Modi, Chandrababu Naidu had met Railway minister Aswini Viashnaw and detailed him about the foundation works of the Visakha railway zone and also of the various projects underway and a few others scheduled to be taken up in the future.

Naidu also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP senior leader JP Nadda, Steel minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Union ministers Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, TDPP leader Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, state finance minister Payyavula Keshav, MPs Kalisetti Appalanadiu, Sri Bharat accompanied the Chief Minister in New Delhi.