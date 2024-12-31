Chandrababu Naidu Richest CM in Country With Assets Worth Rs 931 Cr

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been ranked as the richest Chief Minister in India, with total assets worth Rs 931 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The report highlights that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu holds the second position with assets amounting to Rs 332 crore, followed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the third spot with assets worth Rs 51 crore.

The ADR report analyzed the total assets declared by 31 Chief Ministers across the country, revealing a combined value of Rs 1,630 crore. Notably, two of these leaders, including Naidu and Khandu, are billionaires. The wealth disparities among the Chief Ministers underscore the diverse financial standings of political leaders in India.

Chandrababu Naidu's extensive wealth can be attributed to family-owned businesses and investments, setting him apart in terms of financial resources. Meanwhile, the report has drawn attention to the financial transparency and accountability of political leaders, as wealth declarations are a key aspect of promoting ethical governance.

The findings have sparked discussions about the role of wealth in Indian politics and the socio-economic responsibilities of leaders managing significant public wealth.