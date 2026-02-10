Chandrababu Naidu Meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Seeks Central Support for Key Farm Initiatives

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and discussed a wide range of initiatives being undertaken by the state government for the development of agriculture and allied sectors.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s special focus on organic and natural farming and sought the Centre’s support to further expand the AP Community Managed Natural Farming programme under the PM-PRANAM scheme. He requested the release of incentives for reducing the usage of chemical fertilisers and urged the Centre to sanction ₹216 crore pertaining to the year 2024–25.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that Andhra Pradesh has reduced chemical usage in agriculture by 2.28 per cent during 2024–25. He also stated that the state is actively promoting organic farming, with around 18 lakh farmers giving consent to adopt organic practices across nearly 8 lakh hectares.

Seeking support for the coconut sector, Chandrababu Naidu urged the Centre to provide ₹200 crore for the development of coconut cultivation in Andhra Pradesh. He proposed the establishment of a Coconut Processing Park, modern tender coconut markets on the lines of Karnataka, training for coconut farmers in advanced practices, and expansion of nurseries. He said these initiatives would benefit farmers and generate employment for around 15,000 people.

The Chief Minister also requested the release of pending ₹695 crore under the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ scheme. Further, he sought the release of ₹100 crore as the Centre’s share under the Price Deficiency Payment System for Totapuri mango during the 2025–26 season.

He informed the Union Minister that despite delays in central assistance, the state government had already made payments to Totapuri mango farmers, disbursing a total of ₹200 crore by combining both the state and central shares to support farmers affected by falling prices.

Additionally, Chandrababu Naidu urged the Centre to set up a Makhana Development Board in Andhra Pradesh, stating that nearly 50,000 acres in the Kolleru Lake region are suitable for makhana cultivation. He requested necessary incentives and support to promote the crop in the state.

The meeting focused on strengthening Centre–State cooperation to ensure sustainable agricultural growth and improved farmer welfare in Andhra Pradesh.