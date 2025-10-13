Naidu Meets PM Modi, Invites Him to Visakhapatnam Business Summit

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and invited him to preside over a business summit in Visakhapatnam next month.After the meeting, Naidu said he congratulated the prime minister on achieving the "remarkable milestone" of 25 years in public service as head of government.

It was an honour to meet the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, in New Delhi today.



On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulated him on the remarkable milestone of 25 years in public service as Head of Government, and expressed our appreciation for his… pic.twitter.com/2rWs0y57UZ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 13, 2025

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn met Prime Minister @narendramodi." Naidu also said he extended an invitation to preside over the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.