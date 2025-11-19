Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh To Attend Nitish Kumar’s Swearing In Ceremony

VIJAYAWADA: Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and education minister Nara Lokesh would attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on November 20.

The invitation to the two underscores the strong political ties and alliance between leaders of AP and Bihar, especially within the NDA dispensation.

The NDA secured 202 of the 243 assembly seats, enabling Nitish Kumar to take oath for his 10th term as chief minister. The event would be held at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, where prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers from various states would be present.

Lokesh had actively campaigned in Bihar for the NDA and held meetings with Bihar industrialists to discuss investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

In a hectic two-day campaign in Patna, the AP minister made comparisons between the growth processes in AP and Bihar. He said Bihar grew remarkably under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, marked by good governance, law and order, and a corruption-free administration. Both states, he noted, were having double engine Sircars.