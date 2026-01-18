Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh Recall NTR’s Legacy on 30th Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh paid heartfelt tributes to party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) on his 30th death anniversary, recalling his unmatched contribution to Telugu society, cinema and politics.

Chandrababu Naidu, in his tribute, termed NTR a “visionary leader and a historic figure” who rewrote the course of Andhra Pradesh’s history. He recalled NTR’s stellar journey from being a shining star of Telugu cinema to an undefeated force in politics. Naidu highlighted several landmark welfare and development initiatives introduced by NTR, including ₹2-per-kg rice, social security pensions, housing for the poor, free power for farmers, mandal-level local governance, property rights for women, irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and drinking water schemes.

Stating that NTR’s fight to uphold Telugu pride remains inspirational, Chandrababu Naidu said the path laid down by the legendary leader continues to guide future generations.

In a post on social media, Nara Lokesh described NTR as the “flag-bearer of Telugu self-respect” and a legendary actor and leader revered across generations. He said it was a rare honour that people worship images of the mythological characters portrayed by NTR in their homes, a distinction unique to him. Lokesh added that even decades after his passing, NTR continues to live on in the hearts of Telugu people.