Chandrababu Naidu family to visit Tirumala for grandson Devaansh’s birthday, donates Rs 44 lakh to Anna Prasadam Trust

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his family, including his son Nara Lokesh, are set to visit Tirumala to celebrate the birthday of their grandson, Devaansh.

The family will arrive in Tirumala on the 20th, and on the 21st, Devaansh's birthday, they will have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Sri Venkateswara Temple.

Following the darshan, they will participate in serving 'annaprasadam' to devotees at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex.

As part of their visit, the Naidu family will donate Rs 44 lakh to the TTD's SV Anna Prasadam Trust, covering the cost of 'annaprasadam' distribution for the day