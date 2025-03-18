 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu family to visit Tirumala for grandson Devaansh’s birthday, donates Rs 44 lakh to Anna Prasadam Trust

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
18 March 2025 11:58 AM IST

The family will arrive in Tirumala on the 20th.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu relaxes by playing with his grandson Nara Devaansh after a gruelling campaign that included addressing 110 public meetings across the state.
x
Chandrababu Naidu with Devaansh (File picture)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his family, including his son Nara Lokesh, are set to visit Tirumala to celebrate the birthday of their grandson, Devaansh.

The family will arrive in Tirumala on the 20th, and on the 21st, Devaansh's birthday, they will have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Sri Venkateswara Temple.
Following the darshan, they will participate in serving 'annaprasadam' to devotees at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex.
As part of their visit, the Naidu family will donate Rs 44 lakh to the TTD's SV Anna Prasadam Trust, covering the cost of 'annaprasadam' distribution for the day


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh. 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X