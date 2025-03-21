Chandrababu Naidu, family members serve meals to Tirumala pilgrims

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members visited Tirumala and had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Friday.

Nara family had the darshan of the Lord on the occasion of birthday of Nara Devansh, Chandrababu's grandson.

Naidu's family gave Rs 44 lakh as donation to the TTD SV Annaprasadam Trust, which means they have borne the cost of Annaprasadam for an entire day.

Naidu has been offering the same amount to the TTD Annaprasadam Trust since Devansh was born.

In the Ranganayakulu Mandapam, Naidu, Bhuvaneswari, Lokesh, Brahmani and their son Devansh received the Vedaasirvachanam from the priests.

TTD chairman BR Naidu, EO J Syamala Rao offered the Lord's prasadam and his portrait, along with the Lord's Seshavastram.

Chandrababu Naidu and his family members entered the holy temple, along with the common devotees through the Vaikuntam Queue complex. The TTD EO accorded warm welcome to Naidu's family.

At the Maha Dwaram of the temple, the temple priests, the EO, additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary also welcomed the family.

On entering the temple, they touched the holy Dhwaja Stambham and then proceeded to the shrine.

On the occasion of Devansh's birthday, Nara family sponsored Annadanam programme at the Tharigonda Vengamamba Satram. All the family members served food to the pilgrims at the Satram.

Naidu and his family would reach Hyderabad by afternoon.