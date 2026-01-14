Chandrababu Naidu Extends Sankranti Greetings, Vows Government Support for Farmers

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. In a message shared on social media, Naidu expressed his hope that the festival would fill every household with happiness and prosperity.

Highlighting the festival's significance as a celebration of the harvest, Naidu wished for the state's villages to flourish with abundant crops and dairy wealth. He also emphasised the importance of balancing progress with culture, urging citizens to embrace modernity while remaining rooted in their traditions.

Naidu specifically addressed the farming community and the working class, wishing them joy and fair rewards for their hard work. He used the occasion to reassure the public of his administration's commitment, stating that the government would act with increased responsibility and implement suitable schemes to ensure the welfare of farmers and laborers.