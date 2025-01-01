Chandrababu Naidu orders 340 liquor shops for toddy tappers in a week

Responding to the call from the Chief Minister, the officials said they would issue a notification listing the persons from the toddy tappers communities who would get the allotment of shops. The validity of the licence for these shops would be up to September 30, 2026.The Chief Minister has decided to raise upto 14 per cent the trade margin on the issue price of liquor to the retail shops, from the present 10.5 per cent, as per a request from the licensees of liquor retail shops, who cited the Telangana state as an example for such steps.The officials informed the CM that revenue from liquor was not on expected lines. The much-hyped sale of liquor at a low price of `99 formed only 21 per cent of the total sales, while 72 per cent of the sales was of the 20 brands of liquor. Of these 20, the rate of 19 brands was low, compared with the price in Telangana, officials stated.However, the chief minister directed the officials to keep the low-priced liquor available at shops. He said there was a need to curb belt shops through use of the latest technology. The officials informed the CM that so far, 8,842 cases were booked against belt shops and 26,000 litres of liquor was seized.