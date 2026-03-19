Chandrababu Naidu Calls for ‘Telugus No.1 by 2047’ Vision at Ugadi Celebrations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon people to take a pledge this Ugadi to make the Telugu community the number one in the world by 2047. Addressing Ugadi celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister urged citizens to work with dedication to achieve this vision.

He emphasized that Indian culture and traditions are exemplary to the world and stressed the need to uphold values. Ministers Kandula Durgesh and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, along with public representatives, attended the event, where Avadhani Madugula Nagaphani Sharma presented the Ugadi Panchangam.

Naidu highlighted that while large joint families symbolize happiness, the shift toward nuclear families has created social challenges. He announced plans to encourage joint family systems again. Reiterating his government’s commitment to development, he said the Polavaram project would be completed soon, followed by river interlinking initiatives. He also promised to develop Amaravati into a world-class capital.

The Chief Minister stated that job calendars would be released every Ugadi, ensuring timely recruitment. He revealed that over 30,000 government jobs and 6.28 lakh private sector jobs have been created so far. He criticized previous governments for neglecting compensation to Polavaram project evacuees.

Naidu stressed that the government aims to ensure economic, social, and health security for every citizen through short-, medium-, and long-term planning. He underlined that development would not be limited to a few but benefit all sections of society.

He also announced that irrigation water would be released for agriculture by May 15 and noted that reservoir water levels currently stand at 65%. Highlighting the role of technology, Naidu said the state is moving toward paperless governance, enabling administration through mobile-based systems.

The Chief Minister extended congratulations to recipients of Ugadi awards and Kala Ratna honors, noting that Telugu culture reflects a healthy and nature-centric way of life. He concluded by stating that Ugadi Pachadi, with its six tastes, symbolizes life’s mix of experiences and urged people to face both hardships and happiness with resilience.