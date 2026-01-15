Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Reducing Economic Inequalities

Naravaripalle: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday emphasised the need to reduce economic inequalities and said the state government introduced P-4 programme to help poor reach their goals and achieve financial growth.

The state government is committed to uplift poor and provide equal opportunities for all to establish happy, healthy and wealthy society, he added.

The Chief Minister participated in Sankranti celebrations along with his family members at his native village Naravaripalle. He also extended Sankranti and Kanuma greetings.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed the need for protecting culture and traditions by celebrating festivals together.

The Chief Minister said that Tirupati will be developed as a preferred destination for weddings by beautifying all the tanks in the temple city, along with developing home stays. He added that Visakhapatnam and Amaravati will be developed into mega cities. Chandrababu Naidu said the total land survey will be completed by 2027 and pattadar pass books with Government seal and QR code will be distributed.

Naidu also said that Sanjeevani health programme, successfully implemented on a pilot basis in Kuppam, will be implemented throughout the state. Initially, health records of vulnerable groups would be maintained, followed by students and the general public.

Focusing on the development of Naravaripalle, Naidu said the Swarna Naravaripalle programme was launched last year for the integrated development of the region and to improve living standards. As part of it, a pilot projects have been taken up in Rangampeta, Kandulavaripalle and Chinnaramapuram panchayats, with a special officer appointed to oversee the works.

The Chief Minister said the the development programmes include safe drinking water to all houses, establishment of a proper drainage system, and implementation of housing schemes to ensure housing for all. Special attention made on solar power generation and for solar pumpsets under Kusum scheme.

Chandrababu Naidu said focus is made on natural farming with geo-tagging, certification and marketing facilities for the natural farming products in Tirupati. He noted that farmers are preparing Jeevamrutam and spraying it using drones as part of it. He also directed officials to dig trenches at nearby forest areas to conserve water.

He said priority would be given for skill development and work stations will be set up to enable youth to take up work-from-home jobs in their villages. He added that education would also receive more attention and assured development in the region within a year.