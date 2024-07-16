Chandrababu Naidu asks legislators not to interfere in sand matters

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that ministers and MLAs should not earn a bad name for them and the government "by interfering in the free sand policy."

After the Cabinet meeting, Naidu discussed political issues with the ministers. He said that all the sand reaches would be available for sand distribution after October.

After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the month-long progress of the coalition government with the ministers. He asked the ministers to note that this government was completely in deficit. Ministers must conduct monthly review meetings on issues related to their departments with officials.

According to reliable sources, Naidu asked the ministers not to interfere in the policy of free sand reaches. “We are also giving permission to boat societies for sand digging,” he said, and explained that 43 lakh metric tonnes of sand were available in the dump yards.

The CM sid the AP Assembly session will be held for 5 days from July 22 and discuss the released white papers there. “We will introduce a bill in the Assembly to repeal the Land Title Act and there should be a debate in the Assembly on how dangerous this law is.”

He alleged that the previous government cheated the farmers by not paying the premium through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. “The last government took a loan of `1,600 crore and gave only `1,000 crore to the farmers. There are no details regarding the remaining `600 crore. We must discuss this in the Assembly.”

The CM advised the ministers to explain the present situation of their departments to the public. Ministers should be available to the people all the time and they should also find time to be in their party offices for the service of the people, he said.

Naidu urged the ministers not to commit any illegalities. Coordinate with the local legislators by shunning your egos,” he asked them.

Meanwhile, the Free Bus Travel for Women scheme’s posts on social media platforms irritated the Chief Minister. Transport minister M. Ram Prasad Reddy informed the CM about a post on X (Twitter) by revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad.

Satya Prasad had tweeted that the free bus travel for women in Andhra Pradesh will come into force from August 15. However, after a while, the post was deleted by the minister. Sources said the CM has warned the minister, telling him not to cross lines.