Chandrababu Expresses Concern Over Recent Incidents at Collectors’ Conference

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over several recent incidents in the state while delivering the inaugural address at the Collectors’ Conference, stressing that officials must take responsibility to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Referring to the diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam, the milk adulteration case in Rajamahendravaram, and the firecracker accident in Vetapalem, the Chief Minister said these developments had deeply troubled him. He warned that the government would act firmly against anyone endangering people’s lives through negligence or selfish motives.

Naidu questioned the functioning of departments concerned if water contamination and milk adulteration were occurring unchecked. He also asked officials what action was being taken when firecrackers were manufactured in violation of safety regulations.

The Chief Minister directed district collectors to spend at least eight days a month in field visits, while senior secretaries should tour districts for four days. He also asked the Chief Secretary to create an online portal to monitor such field visits and ensure accountability.

Emphasising the need for proactive administration, Naidu said collectors must remain alert and closely monitor ground-level machinery. They should study issues carefully and take appropriate decisions based on facts, he added.

He also asked officials to effectively implement the Sanjeevani health project across the state, noting that screening had revealed health issues among about 72 lakh people.

On drinking water supply, the Chief Minister stressed that safe drinking water must reach every household. He said the state had lost funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission due to the previous government’s failures but added that the Centre had agreed to extend the scheme until 2028, allowing the state to spend nearly ₹28,000 crore to complete the project.

Naidu directed officials to ensure that pipeline works are completed properly and that roads dug up during laying of pipelines are restored without delay. He also asked them to speed up works on magic drains and explore providing internet connectivity through fibre grid networks.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to provide houses and house sites within three years, adding that 2.5 lakh houses will be distributed during Ugadi, while more will be handed over to beneficiaries in June.

He also highlighted plans to establish waste-to-energy plants and called for strengthening door-to-door garbage collection. Referring to the upcoming Swachh Survekshan starting on March 15, Naidu urged officials to work towards securing awards for at least 50 municipalities in the state.