Chandrababu Accuses YSRCP of Deflecting Blame in Tirupati Laddu Case

Palnadu: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused YSRCP leaders of attempting to deflect responsibility in the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case by shifting the blame to others. Addressing a public meeting at Vinukonda in Palnadu district, the Chief Minister claimed that YSRCP leaders had created several hurdles in the Tirupati laddu adulteration probe and even approached the Supreme Court.

"To escape from the mistake (of laddu ghee adulteration), they are trying to put it on others. I don't know what to do," said Naidu, on the sidelines of a Swarna Andhra Swach Andhra programme, referring to the opposition party leaders.

According to the CM, the CBI-led SIT found that the substance supplied as ghee to TTD, which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, was not pure ghee at all. Calling the issue a "hereditary problem" from the previous YSRCP government, he alleged that adulterated laddus were served between 2019 and 2024. "Did you eat the laddu given back then? (Between) 2019 and 2024. Did you get the fragrance (while eating)? Did you get the ghee smell?" Naidu asked people.

During an NDA legislative party meeting in the southern state in 2024, Naidu had alleged that the previous regime did not even spare the Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus, leading to the Supreme Court-appointed SIT, which has completed its investigation. Besides animal fats, Naidu recently alleged that Tirupati laddus were also adulterated with "chemicals used to clean bathrooms" during the previous YSRCP government.