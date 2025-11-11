Challans Only For Repeated Violation Of Traffic Rules, Says CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to alert the people on traffic norm violations by sending messages on their mobile phones but issue challans only for repeated violation of norms.

Naidu held a review meeting on increasing road accidents and stampede deaths in the state, at the secretariat on Monday. He asked the officials to follow the system being adopted by Kerala while dealing with traffic violations.

The officials informed the CM that the number of road accidents was increasing due to violation of traffic rules and a majority of two-wheel riders were not wearing helmets. The CM responded by saying that it would not be good to frighten the people by issuing challans for every violation of traffic norms.

“Officials must first send messages to the mobile phones of rule violators. If this happens repeatedly even after sending the alerts, the law violators should be issued challans,” the CM said.

The CM underscored the need to focus more on crowd management to prevent stampedes and also to issue prior warnings.

Naidu called for taking up road repair works on a priority basis to ensure roads remain pot-hole free. He felt the need for proper maintenance of drainages to prevent inundation of low-lying areas in case of heavy rainfall.

The CM called for conduct of job melas to provide employment to youths and asked officials to end the corruption at the registration offices.