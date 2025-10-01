Chakra Snanam Arrangements Completed At Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will observe the Chakra Snana Mahotsavam at Tirumala on Thursday, marking the conclusion of the nine-day Brahmotsavams. The ritual will take place at the Srivari Pushkarini near the Bhu Varaha Swamy temple between 6 am and 9 am.

In view of the large turnout expected, the TTD vigilance and security department, along with Tirupati district police, has put in place elaborate security arrangements. TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, JEO V. Veerabrahmam, CV&SO K.V. Murali Krishna and district SP L. Subba Rayudu inspected the arrangements at the Pushkarini on Wednesday.

Singhal said entry and exit points have been arranged systematically to ensure smooth movement of devotees. Snapana Tirumanjanam and Chakrasnanam will be performed for the processional deities along with Chakrathalwar during the scheduled hours. He appealed to devotees to take the holy bath in the Pushkarini at any time of the day, as the ritual’s sanctity is observed throughout.

For the event, 1,000 police personnel, 1,300 TTD vigilance staff, and 140 members from NDRF, fire, and other departments have been deployed. Boats, expert swimmers, and life-saving equipment have also been arranged as precautionary measures.

CV&SO Murali Krishna stated that crowd management would be carried out in a coordinated manner, with priority on safety. VIPs, TTD staff, and media representatives will enter through North Mada Street, while devotees can access the Pushkarini through the East, West, and South gates.