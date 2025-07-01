Chain-snatching gang busted in Srikalahasti, gold worth Rs 13 lakh recovered

TIRUPATI: Srikalahasti I Town Police have arrested three individuals involved in a series of chain-snatching cases and recovered 139.170 grams of gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 13 lakh along with a motorcycle.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at the district police office, SP V. Harshavardhan Raju revealed that the accused were linked to six chain-snatching cases reported under Srikalahasti I and II Town, Thottambedu, and Renigunta Railway Police Station limits.

The arrests were made on Monday near Nandi Restaurant at Mittakandriga on the Srikalahasti–Tirupati main road. The accused were identified as M. Mani Maran (29) of Chennai, Mari Manikyam (25) of Venkatagiri, and Kottambeti Raja (20) of Srikalahasti. All three have a criminal background and were previously jailed for similar offences.

“These individuals targeted women walking alone and snatched their gold chains before fleeing on motorcycles. They used the stolen property to fund their personal habits,” the SP said.

Special teams formed under additional SP (crimes) Nagabhushanam and DSPs K. Narasimhamurthy and Syamsundar cracked the case. The SP appreciated the swift action by Srikalahasti I Town CI D. Gopi and his team and announced rewards for their service.