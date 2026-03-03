Chain Snatcher Held With Jewellery

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
3 March 2026 12:14 AM IST

Rural Inspector Neelakanteswar identified the accused as Bandi Subramanyam alias Rodda, a native of Somaladoddi in Anantapur Rural mandal, currently residing in Kambadur mandal.

Police said that on February 19, he allegedly waylaid a woman, Tulasi, while she was travelling from Kalyanadurgam to Sanjapuram village and snatched her gold chain.— DC Image

ANANTAPUR: Kalyanadurgam Rural police arrested a habitual chain snatcher and recovered gold jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakh on Monday.

Rural Inspector Neelakanteswar identified the accused as Bandi Subramanyam alias Rodda, a native of Somaladoddi in Anantapur Rural mandal, currently residing in Kambadur mandal. He was recently arrested by Pavagada police in Karnataka in a similar case and later released.

Police said that on February 19, he allegedly waylaid a woman, Tulasi, while she was travelling from Kalyanadurgam to Sanjapuram village and snatched her gold chain.

He was arrested and produced before the court, police said.

