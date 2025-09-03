Chain Snatcher Held With Gold Worth Rs 20 Lakh

Nellore: Ongole CCS and Taluk police on Tuesday arrested a notorious chain snatcher and recovered gold ornaments worth about Rs 20 lakh. The accused, Talluri Raj Kumar, 30, from Ratnapuri Colony, Guntur, worked as a delivery boy but turned to crime after watching chain-snatching videos on social media.

Raj Kumar’s offences began in Tenali and later spread to Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, and Vinukonda. Police said he was involved in at least four major cases this year. On April 4, 2025, he snatched a woman’s chain near Jandachettu Street fish market in Bapatla, followed by another incident in Chirala on April 24. He struck again at a ladies hostel in Ongole on July 18 and at Vinukonda’s Main Bazar on August 8.

Special teams led by CCS CI S. Jagadeesh and Taluk CI T. Vijay Krishna tracked him through technical surveillance and arrested him near Ongole ITI.