CEO Reviews Voter Enrolment In Nellore Urban And Rural Constituencies

Nellore:The chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday held a video conference with electoral registration officers (ERO), assistant EROs, supervisors and booth level officers (BLOs) of Nellore city, rural constituencies from Kasturba Kalakshetram.

City ERO Y.O. Nandan and Rural ERO Anusha participated. After the meeting, Nandan instructed officials to process online voter applications transparently and send verified lists of eligible voters to higher authorities.

BLOs were directed to conduct door-to-door verification, ensure that all family members are registered in the same polling station, and identify nomadic groups, individuals without permanent addresses, senior citizens and persons with disabilities for special enrolment.

He also stressed field verification by senior officers to ensure transparency and accuracy in the electoral rolls.