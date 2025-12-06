CEO Calls for Accurate Voter Mapping in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh Vivek Yadav has directed Visakhapatnam district officials to ensure thorough voter mapping as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He held a review session with district collector M.N. Harendira Prasad, joint collector Mayur Ashok, and EROs and AROs on Saturday, stressing that the SIR must be carried out responsibly and without undue pressure. The CEO asked officials to verify parents’ names and other personal details against electoral records from the 2002 voter list to ensure accuracy.

Harendira Prasad said 24.54 per cent of mapping has been completed as per the Election Commission of India’s directions and efforts are being intensified. He instructed officials to undertake detailed verification, noting the large number of migrant workers in the city.

Officials said SIR exercises have been undertaken eight times since 1951, with the last revision conducted more than 21 years ago.