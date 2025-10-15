Century-old Tamarind Tree Falls, Halts Traffic in Ongole

Nellore:Traffic came to a standstill on Tuesday when a century-old tamarind tree fell across the Ongole–Kurnool highway near Navabharat Bhavan. Both lanes were blocked, causing a traffic jam stretching several kilometres and stranding vehicles heading towards Kurnool, Markapur, Giddalur, and Srisailam.

Municipal and police teams cleared the road using earthmovers, restoring traffic after nearly two hours. The tree, believed to have weakened with age, caused no injuries. Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution on roads with aged trees to prevent similar incidents.

PMVBRY scheme to benefit employees, establishments

Kakinada:Additional Central Provident Fund commissioner P. Veerabhadra Swamy said that Pradhana Mantri Viswakarma and Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) scheme benefits both employees and establishments. Addressing an awareness programme on PMVBRY here on Tuesday, Veerabhadra Swamy said that the initiative supports first-time employees in their learning curve by offsetting costs of up-skilling. This leads to increased productivity and employability. Additionally, the scheme imparts financial literacy to first timers, equipping them with essential skills for managing their finances.

Regional Provident Fund commissioner Kauvai Venkateswarlu highlighted the various advantages of the scheme. He asked employers and workers to make best use of the initiative for ensuring financial and social well-being. Venkateswarlu urged all employers to register under the PMVBRY scheme immediately to avail the benefits offered by the Government of India. PF Enforcement officer J. Rajesh Kumar said the PF Regional Office in Rajamahendravaram has been adjudged the Best Regional Office in India twice because of its dedicated and quality services. Others present at the programme included District Employment officers G. Srinivasa Rao, E. Vasantha Lakshmi, Ch. Sirisha.

59 school kids out of KGH: Sandhya Rani



Visakhapatnam:Minister for tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani said that 59 out of 65 students undergoing treatment at KGH were discharged. On Tuesday morning, the minister visited the students undergoing treatment at KGH and inquired with the superintendent about the medical services being provided to them.



Speaking to the media, the minister said that 146 students had fallen ill at Kurupam Tribal Girls' School after they suffered from fever and Hepatitis-A, and 65 girls among them were admitted to KGH for better treatment. She said that 59 students have fully recovered and gone home after receiving treatment at KGH. The Minister said doctors have informed that three of the other six will be discharged in a few hours.

Sandhya Rani congratulated the medical officers who provided drawing books and pens to the students in the afternoon to instill interest in drawing. She said that most of the girls undergoing treatment at the Parvathipuram government hospital have been discharged, while the health condition of the remaining students is stable at present. The minister explained that the Chief Minister has sanctioned ` 90 crore for basic facilities, minor repairs, and other works in hostels, Ekalavya schools, Gurukul schools, and residential schools in Telangana.

YSRC launches 1 crore signature campaign against alliance government

Kakinada: Former minister and YSRC party’s East Godavari district president Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopalakishna has accused the NDA alliance government of cheating people with false promises and supplying spurious liquor to them. Addressing a Rachabanda programme at Rajavolu village on Tuesday as part of YSRC’s campaign to collect one crore signatures against the alliance government, Venu Gopalakishna underlined that the alliance government has failed to fulfil its promises. It is resorting to diversionary politics to side track people from the main issues.

The YSRC leader called upon party cadres to take up door-to-door campaigns and explain to families how the alliance government is cheating them. He alleged that the government is supplying spurious liquor, which is dangerous to the health of people.

In Korukonda mandal, YSRC workers led by party senior leader Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi took out a procession on bikes from Kapavaram Ramalayam Centre to the Excise Circle Inspector’s office at Korukonda. Vijayalakshmi charged that the alliance government is trying to suppress YSRC, which will win 174 seats in the 2029 elections.





