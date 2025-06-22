Centurion Varsity From Vizianagaram Represents India At DAC 2025

VISAKHAPATNAM: Centurion University is representing India at the 62nd Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco, starting June 22. This marks the first time an Indian university is participating in the renowned global event, alongside tech giants like Siemens, Synopsys, Cadence, and Rocket Software. Dr Chandrasekhar Das and Laxmikant Sutar will represent the university at the three-day event, showcasing India’s academic and technological prowess.



Prof D.N. Rao, who is leading the team, expressed immense pride in this milestone, highlighting the university’s commitment to innovation and research. In line with this, Centurion University has partnered with Marquis Semiconductor to strengthen its industry-academia collaboration and offer students hands-on training in semiconductor technologies.



The university will exhibit several cutting-edge innovations, including the Chromite MSoC Physical Design platform, IoT-based Smart Polyhouse solutions, digital apparel tracking systems, and automation tools for electric control units and retrofitted lathes.



With over 150 skill-based programmes across 15+ industries—ranging from chip design, blockchain, and generative AI to smart city planning—Centurion University is shaping future-ready professionals. Backed by partnerships with 50+ global institutions, CUTM is rapidly gaining international recognition for fostering world-class research and learning ecosystem.



