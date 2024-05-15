Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: College bus rams into lorry, several injured

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
15 May 2024 10:58 AM GMT
Vizianagaram: College bus rams into lorry, several injured
x
Image Source: X

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a tipper lorry rammed into a college bus of Centurion University in Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.


Both the drivers sustained serious injuries, whereas around 10 students of the University had minor injuries.
Earlier in the day, one more road accident was reported of a bus catching fire after colliding with a lorry at Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district where five persons were charred to death and several others suffered burn injuries


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Road accident Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick