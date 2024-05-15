Vizianagaram: College bus rams into lorry, several injured

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a tipper lorry rammed into a college bus of Centurion University in Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.



Both the drivers sustained serious injuries, whereas around 10 students of the University had minor injuries.

Earlier in the day, one more road accident was reported of a bus catching fire after colliding with a lorry at Chilakaluripet mandal of Palnadu district where five persons were charred to death and several others suffered burn injuries