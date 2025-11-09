Centuries-Old Karthika Vanabhojanam Tradition Draws Large Devotee Turnout

Tirupati: The Karthika Vanabhojanam, a centuries-old tradition believed to date back to the 16th century and initiated by Tallapaka Pedda Tirumalacharyulu, was observed at Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday. Held annually during Karthika Masam, the event carries deep historical and devotional significance and witnessed a large gathering of devotees.

Sri Malayappa Swamy was taken in a procession on the Bangaru Tiruchi to the Vahana Mandapam in the morning, where offerings were made. The deity was later taken on the Chinna Gaja Vahanam to Paruveta Mandapam, located about 2 km inside the forest. Ubhaya Nachiyars were also brought in a pallaki from Ranganayaka Mandapam. Devotees witnessed Snapana Tirumanjanam performed to Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi.

According to temple records, Pedda Tirumalacharyulu, elder son of Saint Poet Annamacharya, first organised the Vanabhojanam nearly five centuries ago. The practice declined over time and remained discontinued until the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) revived it in 2010. From 2020, however, rains during Karthika Masam forced a shift in venue. This year marks the festival’s return to its traditional location after five years.

Devotees took part in the community meal held in the presence of Sri Malayappa Swamy. The Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and the Annamacharya Project organised devotional music and Harikatha performances. In view of the festival, the TTD cancelled arjita sevas including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva for the day.