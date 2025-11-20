Centre’s Directive Boosts Vizag’s Deep-Sea Fishing Dreams

Visakhapatnam: The fishermen community here is celebrating the central government’s decision to allow fishing operations beyond territorial waters and into the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

This decision would boost marine exports as fishermen to venture into deep-sea fishing, bringing in larger catches than before.

Until now, they were restricted to explore upto 12 nautical miles from the coast, designated as state waters.

Beyond that lies the EEZ, stretching up to 200 nautical miles, where special permission from the Centre was required. Such permits were usually reserved for longliners targeting tuna, while some operators imported foreign-made high-capacity boats, registered them in India, and secured licences, leaving local boats unable to compete with them.

With the new central order, fishermen can do fishing operations in national waters up to 200 nautical miles. This would significantly increase marine exports from Vizag.

Joint director of fisheries, P. Lakshmana Rao, said the decision granted fishermen a level playing field.

For many, the order is not just an opportunity but about their survival. Narasing Rao, a mechanised boat owner, noted that industrial pollution has reduced fish availability in coastal waters, forcing fishermen to risk illegal entry into national waters. Some have even strayed as far as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, leading to arrests and diplomatic complications.

“In this context, the Centre’s decision is significant,” he said.

The community has welcomed the move, celebrating the chance to expand their operations into the deep sea. Officials however caution that safety is important. Fishermen are advised to keep government-provided transponders switched on, use GPS to avoid crossing into international waters, and carry fire extinguishers.

“If fishermen follow these steps, they can return safely from a successful fishing trip,” Lakshmana Rao said.