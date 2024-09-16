 Top
Centre will resolve coal shortage issue at VSP: Varma

15 Sep 2024 8:37 PM GMT
Centre will resolve coal shortage issue at VSP: Varma
Union minister of state for steel and major industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, has announced that the Union Government will address the coal shortage affecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). (Image:DC)

Kakinada: Union minister of state for steel and major industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, has announced that the Union Government will address the coal shortage affecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Speaking at a private event in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, Varma acknowledged that the shortage is a recent development, which has halted production at the plant. He assured that the central government is working on a solution.

Varma declined to comment on Telugu Desam President P. Srinivas's resignation threat over VSP privatisation. He confirmed that the central government has provided financial assistance for flood relief and has released funds for the Amaravati capital and Polavaram Irrigation Projects.


